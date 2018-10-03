The Bloomer Blackhawks football team slipped to 2-2 in the Heart O’ North Conference after a 36-22 loss at Cumberland Friday, Sept. 21. Read more
It was 100 years ago today the the Bloomer Advance informed it readers of the death of Martin A. Treptow. The full announcement from the Thursday, Sept. 26, 1918 issue is below, and is followed by a letter from a close comrade that ran in the Oct. 3, 1918 Advance issue. Read more
Court documents filed last week allege that the companies operating Atrium Health & Senior Living facilities are insolvent and unable to service debt owed to the group's major lenders. Read more
Dramatic eye-witness video captures the moment when a van strikes a pedestrian and then speeds off, early Sunday morning, Aug. 22, 2018, in Rice Lake. Read the story here. Video courtesy of Michael Grady.