Bloomer, WI (54724)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.